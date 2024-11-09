iQOO 13 Set to Launch in India on 3 December: Expected Features & Specifications

iQOO India CEO Nipun Maurya confirmed that the iQOO 13 will launch in India on 3 December. The announcement, made by the CEO, positions the device as a potential contender for the title of second Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone in the Indian market, following the Realme GT 7 Pro.

While iQOO has yet to officially reveal the Indian variant's specifications, the Chinese model offers a glimpse of what to expect. The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display that peaks at 4,500 nits, with a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 2592Hz high-frequency dimming.