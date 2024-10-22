iQOO 13 Launch Set for 30 October: Check Features, Specs, Color, and More

iQOO has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in China. The device will be unveiled on 30 October at 4 pm local time (1:30 pm IST), according to a post on Weibo. The company also revealed that the phone will be available in four color options, including black, green, grey, and white.
While the company has not yet announced the India launch date, iQOO has confirmed that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the official iQOO India website.
The iQOO 13 is expected to feature a design similar to its predecessor, the iQOO 12, with a square-shaped camera unit located in the upper-left corner of the rear panel. The device's right edge houses the power button and volume rocker. Previous teasers have showcased a display with slim, uniform bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout at the top for the front-facing camera.
iQOO 13 Launch Date
iQOO 13 will be launched in China on 30 October 2024. India launch is yet to be announced.
iQOO 13: Key Features and Specifications
Key specifications of the iQOO 13 have been confirmed ahead of its launch. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with iQOO's Q2 gaming chipset. It will also feature a Q10 OLED display, a 6,150mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging, and OriginOS 5 on the Chinese variant. The Indian and international versions are expected to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)