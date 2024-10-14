iQOO 13 Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Features, Specifications, and Price

iQOO 13, the next flagship smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, is expected to launch in India by 5 December, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, as shared in a Smartprix report. The phone is anticipated to be unveiled in China in November as one of the first devices powered by Qualcomm's next-generation chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite).

This information comes as a listing for a smartphone with the model number V2408A, believed to be the iQOO which 13, which appeared on Geekbench. The listing reveals key specifications, including an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six efficiency cores at 3.53GHz. The device is also listed with 14.76GB of RAM, indicating a 16GB memory variant, and Android 15 with Vivo's FuntouchOS 15 skin.