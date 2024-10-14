iQOO 13 Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Features, Specifications, and Price

iQOO 13, the next flagship smartphone from Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, is expected to launch in India by 5 December, according to tipster Yogesh Brar, as shared in a Smartprix report. The phone is anticipated to be unveiled in China in November as one of the first devices powered by Qualcomm's next-generation chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite).
This information comes as a listing for a smartphone with the model number V2408A, believed to be the iQOO which 13, which appeared on Geekbench. The listing reveals key specifications, including an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six efficiency cores at 3.53GHz. The device is also listed with 14.76GB of RAM, indicating a 16GB memory variant, and Android 15 with Vivo's FuntouchOS 15 skin.
iQOO 13: Launch Date in India (Expected)
iQOO 13 is expected to be launched in India on 5 December 2024. The exact launch date and time are yet to be confirmed by the company. Last year, the company launched the iQOO 12 in China in November, followed by its India launch a month later.
iQOO 13: Features and Specifications (Expected)
The iQOO 13 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite). The handset may have an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 4.32GHz and six efficiency cores at 3.53GHz. The device is also listed with 14.76GB of RAM, indicating a 16GB memory variant, and Android 15 with Vivo's FuntouchOS 15 skin.
Geekbench scores for the purported iQOO 13 show an impressive 3,142 points in the single-core test and 10,052 points in the multi-core test. These scores surpass the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which reportedly scored 3,069 and 9,080 points in the same tests, respectively, with an 'overclocked' Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
While the iPhone 16 Pro Max edges out the iQOO 13 in the single-core test with a score of 3,562, the iQOO 13 takes the lead in the multi-core test with a score of 8,814.
These benchmark results suggest that the iQOO 13 could be a strong contender in the performance department when it launches. However, it remains to be seen how it will fare against other upcoming smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).