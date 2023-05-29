iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Launch Date: Leaked Features & Specs

Tech giant Apple will launch the next gen iPhone 15 series soon. Like every year, the upcoming iPhone 15 is anticipated to be revealed at the Apple Fall Event in the month of September. According to several reports, the iPhone 15 series will be unveiled with major upgrades in design and features including periscope and new action button controls. Besides this, several leaks about features and specs of iPhone 15 are doing the rounds on the internet.
According to a report by GSMARENA, "Tipster Revegnus tweeted that there could be a similarity between the internals of iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might arrive with the same Samsung Manufactured M12 panel as that of iPhone 14 Pro Max."
Let us read about the leaked features, specs, and other details of iPhone 15 series ahead.
iPhone 15 Launch: Leaked Feature and Specifications
As per iPhone 15 leaks. here is the list of features and specs that may be be found in the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The punch hole display design may be found in all the variants of the new apple iPhone 15 line up.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may arrive with a new and upgraded button design instead of the buttonless design due to some problems in production.
The mute button in current iPhone series might be replaced with an upgraded version in the upcoming iPhone 15 Series.
The large camera bumps on the rear side of the camera module of iPhone 14 may be retained in iPhone 15 series.
For a better content consuming experience, iPhone 15 series is anticipated to arrive with thinner bezels.
Instead of the Apple’s Lightning port, the new iPhone 15 line up series is likely to come with a USB type C port.
To ensure a smooth and better grip, the iPhone 15 pro variants are expected to arrive in rounded frames.
Bionic A16 chipset under the hood is expected to retain in the iPhone 15 series.
