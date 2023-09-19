iOS 17 Available for iPhone Users in India: Features, Compatible Devices & More

After updating the iOS 17 software, iPhone users will experience the following new features.

Updated Messaging App: The message app will be available with a cleaner interface than before, and you can access many features like photos, apps, and more.

Customized Contact Posters: With the help of this new feature, you can customize any of your contacts like use a favorite font, emoji, or a photo. All these customizations will show up on the screen while calling the customized contacts.

New Interactive Widgets: After updating the iOS 17, you can be able to use new widgets on both home screen and lock screen.