ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

iOS 17 Available for iPhone Users in India: Features, Compatible Devices & More

iOS 17 software has been launched in India. Follow the steps below to update your iPhone.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
iOS 17 Available for iPhone Users in India: Features, Compatible Devices & More
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Apple iOS 17 software update has been rolled out and is now available for iPhone users in India. The launch date of iOS 17 was announced by the company during the Apple Event 2023.

The new software update by Apple arrives with plenty of new features, that will definitely intrigue all iPhone users. Some of the features of the recently-launched iOS 17 software include Live Voicemail, Updated FaceTime app, interactive widgets, Name Drop, Journal App, Standby Display, Updated Keyboard, Stickers, and more.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price & Everything To Know

Apple iPhone 15 Launched: Features, Specifications, Price & Everything To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iOS 17 Update: List of All New Features

After updating the iOS 17 software, iPhone users will experience the following new features.

Updated Messaging App: The message app will be available with a cleaner interface than before, and you can access many features like photos, apps, and more.

Customized Contact Posters: With the help of this new feature, you can customize any of your contacts like use a favorite font, emoji, or a photo. All these customizations will show up on the screen while calling the customized contacts.

New Interactive Widgets: After updating the iOS 17, you can be able to use new widgets on both home screen and lock screen.

Also Read

Watch: Apple Reveals Long-Awaited iPhone 15 Series at 2023 Keynote Event

Watch: Apple Reveals Long-Awaited iPhone 15 Series at 2023 Keynote Event
ADVERTISEMENT

Updated FaceTime App: If you are not able to pick a FaceTime call, the caller on the other end can leave a video or audio message for you to check later.

Live Voice Mail: This feature allows you to read the voicemails in real time on your lock screen so that you can decide whether to pick a call or not.

Name Drop: This new feature has been added to the Airdrop. Through this feature you can share contact details with other person by just placing your iPhones close.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple iOS 17: Which iPhones Will Support This New Software Update?

Following is the list of iPhones that will support the iOS 17 software update.

  • iPhone XR

  • iPhone XS

  • iPhone XS Max

  • iPhone 11

  • iPhone 11 Pro

  • iPhone 11- Pro MAX

  • iPhone SE 2nd Gen

  • iPhone 12 mini

  • iPhone 12

  • iPhone 12 Pro

  • iPhone 12 Pro MAX

  • iPhone SE 3rd Gen

  • iPhone 13 mini

  • iPhone 13

  • iPhone 13 Pro

  • iPhone 13 Pro MAX

  • iPhone 14

  • iPhone 14 Plus

  • iPhone 14 Pro

  • iPhone 14 Pro MAX

  • iPhone 15

  • iPhone 15 Plus

  • iPhone 15 Pro

  • iPhone 15 Pro MAX

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Date: Expected Price in India, Design & Full Specs Here

Apple iPhone 15 Launch Date: Expected Price in India, Design & Full Specs Here
ADVERTISEMENT

iOS 17 Software Update: How To Download on Your iPhone?

To install the iOS 17 on your iPhone, you need to first check whether your device is compatible for it or not. Once confirmed, follow the below steps to update this software.

  • Go to the 'Settings' of your iPhone.

  • Click on 'General' Settings.

  • Now navigate to the 'Software Update'.

  • You will see an option for 'Upgrade to iOS 17'.

  • Click on this option.

  • You will see all the information about iOS 17.

  • Read the information carefully.

  • Click on Download and Install.

  • Enter your passcode.

  • Read the terms and conditions, and click on agree.

  • Wait for sometime, and the update will be available on your device.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  iPhones   Apple iOS   iOS update 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×