iOS 16 for iPhones to Release Today in India: Time, Features & Steps to Update

Apple is all set to release its latest update of iOS, iOS 16, for iPhones across the world. Like every year, Apple has again released the newest update with its new launch, iPhone 14 smartphone series.

iPhone 14 series is up for pre-order and will be available for sale from 16 September. The iOS 16 update will be out for iPhones 8 and above today, 12 September 2022.

The iOS 16 operating system's beta version was previously available on selected iPhones, and now after months of testing, Apple is expected to fully roll out the iOS 16 tonight or early tomorrow morning in India. iOS 16 will bring a fresh UI and new features, especially on the lock screen.