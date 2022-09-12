iOS 16 for iPhones to Release Today in India: Time, Features & Steps to Update
iPhone users with series 8 and above will get access to iOS 16 update, users can update the phone manually as well
Apple is all set to release its latest update of iOS, iOS 16, for iPhones across the world. Like every year, Apple has again released the newest update with its new launch, iPhone 14 smartphone series.
iPhone 14 series is up for pre-order and will be available for sale from 16 September. The iOS 16 update will be out for iPhones 8 and above today, 12 September 2022.
The iOS 16 operating system's beta version was previously available on selected iPhones, and now after months of testing, Apple is expected to fully roll out the iOS 16 tonight or early tomorrow morning in India. iOS 16 will bring a fresh UI and new features, especially on the lock screen.
iOS 16For iPhones in India: Date, Time, Features & Steps to Update
Let's know in detail about the roll-out of iOS 16 updates.
iOS 16 rollout time India: Apple has announced the date for the iOS 16 roll-out, 12 September 2022 but not the exact time. Since the roll-out is in line with the PDT time zone of California, US, iOS 16 is expected to reach Indian customers tonight at 10 PM or early tomorrow morning.
Supported smartphones for iOS 16: iPhones 8 and above will be supported by the iOS 16 update. iPhone SE 2020 and SE 2022 will also receive the software update. The latest releases, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will ship with iOS 16 out-of-the-box.
How to know the availability of iOS 16: Apple usually notifies when a new update is available on an iPhone. However, you can check the availability of iOS 16 manually. You can head to Settings > General > Software Update.
What are the iOS 16 top features: iOS 16 will make a few basic changes like:
Users will be able to change wallpaper by long-pressing the lock screen.
Users will also be able to add widgets here.
Notifications will now appear directly on the lock screen and users will have access by swiping from bottom to top.
Users will get an upgraded camera app
The new UI will allow the users to switch between filters and modes with swipe gestures.
Few iPhones will get an improved cinematic mode.
A new privacy mode called Lockdown mode will be available which will protect against spyware like Pegasus. It will be available under the Privacy tab in Settings.
