WhatsApp To Stop Support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 From October 2022: Report
WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 after 24 October 2022.
Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp will reportedly drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 from 24 October 2022. This means that iPhone users who still have these versions of iOS on their devices will be required to update to new versions in order to use WhatsApp on their smartphones.
iOS 12 or newer version of iOS will continue to support WhatsApp.
The information about WhatsApp dropping support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 was revealed through a report by WABetaInfo.
WABetaInfo also shared a screenshot of the notification on iPhone, confirming the end of support from WhatsApp.
As per the text in the screenshot, WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 after 24 October 2022.
People who are using iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 or any newer version of iPhone can update to iOS 12 to continue WhatsApp support on their devices. However, people using iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C will be required to upgrade to a newer iPhone as iOS 12 update is not available for these smartphones, the report added.
The above information was further confirmed through WhatsApp FAQ page. It states that WhatsApp supports iPhone running on iOS 12 or newer.
Check this space regularly for further updates about WhatsApp.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.