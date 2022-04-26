Instagram Reels Working on Template Feature Similar to TikTok: Details Here
Instagram, the popular photo-sharing app currently owned by Meta, is trying out a new feature that will bring templates for Reels. The brand new feature will allow creators to make reels in the preset format as other videos. It is to be noted that the "Templates" tool feature is being rolled out only for a few beta testers for now. It is later expected to be rolled out for other Instagram creators as well.
It is believed that the brand new Templates feature on Instagram will be similar to the Templates feature in the TikTok app.
It will allow Instagram users to plug their own photos or videos in a preset format.
The ones who have already made videos on TikTok, the app that is currently banned in India, will be aware of this feature.
Instagram Reels Template Feature: Important Details
Josephine Hill, the marketing manager and social media influencer, first spotted this Templates feature on Instagram. She got early access to the feature in March and shared some of her impressions.
Hill shared the information about this brand new Instagram feature on her Twitter handle. She also explained how the Templates feature works and how similar it is to the feature on TikTok.
Her tweet mentions the Instagram Reel's new feature 'Use as Template'. She stated that the new feature allows users to replace the clips with their own and it matches the timestamps of the template reel.
A Meta spokesperson also confirmed the upcoming Instagram feature.
One has to wait till the app decides to roll out the Template feature for all the Instagram users and creators who make Reels on the app.
It is to be noted that the Instagram Reels have taken the internet by storm. The new feature that will soon be rolled out is going to increase its popularity, especially among users who are a fan of TikTok.
The few beta testers who can access the Template feature on Instagram need to click on Use Template while creating a Reel and then replicate a particular Reel.
