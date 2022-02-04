Metaverse Obsession, Apple's Privacy Jolt: What Really Went Wrong for Meta

Meta's shares plunged about 26 percent on Thursday, erasing $250 billion or over a quarter of the company's market value. This was a direct reaction to a poor earnings report, a stagnating user base, and a weaker-than-expected outlook.

The most striking problem? Facebook saw global daily active users decline from the previous quarter, from 1.930 billion to 1.929 billion. This is the first time this has happened in the 18-year history of the company.

The earnings call between Meta's management and different stakeholders on Wednesday for the fourth quarter of 2021 gives us some insight into its troubles, which include Apple's privacy policy, the CEO's obsession with the Metaverse and – believe it or not – a hike in Indian data plans.

Here's a breakdown of what went wrong: