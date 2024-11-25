Honor 300 Series Launching on 2 December: Expected Key Features & Specifications

Honor has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Honor 300 series in China. The company will unveil the new flagship lineup on 2 December, with a live stream expected on Honor's official website.
The Honor 300 series will succeed the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, which launched earlier this year in China. While Honor has not confirmed the full lineup, the company did reveal key specifications for the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro on Weibo. An Ultra variant is possible, but that has not been confirmed.
Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets found in the Honor 200 series. The Honor 300 series will also feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, similar to its predecessor.
Further details, including pricing and availability outside of China, have not yet been announced. However, the Honor 300 series is expected to launch in India following the China launch, with pricing likely comparable to the Honor 200 series, which started at Rs 34,999 in India.
Honor 300 Series Launch Date
Honor 300 Series will arrive on 2 December 2024 in China. The India launch date is yet to be announced.
Honor 300 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
50MP periscope telephoto camera.
The base variant may have 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB storage variants while the pro model is likely to arrive with 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB/512GB options.
The Honor 300 may flaunt Lu Yan Purple, Chaka Green, Ink Rock Black, Cangshan Ash, and Jade Dragon Snow colors while the Honor 300 Pro will boast Chaka Green, Ink Rock Black, and Starlight Sand colors.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)