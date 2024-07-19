Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications & Price

Here is the list of features and specifications of the recently launched Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G.

Design and Display: The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G boast sleek and stylish designs. The standard model features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. On the other hand, the Honor 200 Pro 5G comes with a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen. Both devices offer an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colors and sharp details.

Performance and Software: Under the hood, the Honor 200 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Honor 200 Pro 5G packs the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Both smartphones run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box, delivering a smooth and intuitive user experience.

Camera System: In terms of photography, both the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G are equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor on both devices is a 50-megapixel unit, accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The vanilla model utilizes a Sony IMX906 main sensor, while the Pro variant features a H9000 primary sensor. On the front, both smartphones boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor 200 Pro 5G, however, has an additional 3D depth camera alongside the selfie camera.