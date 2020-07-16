'Watch For 5G Roll-Out': Stock Experts on Reliance’s Announcements

Soon after Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday, 15 July, made a slew of major announcements, including plans for a complete 5G solution developed from scratch, the shares of telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone reportedly fell 4-7 per cent.

Addressing the Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will be a strategic partner in Jio Platforms, investing Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake.

Ambani added that the target of capital raise for Jio Platforms was complete with the onboarding of Google, the 13th investor to be roped in by the firm.

According to a report in BloombergQuint, stock prices of Reliance fell by the time the AGM concluded after more than doubling in value from March onwards. “We remain positive on the company’s long-term growth plans and would advise investors to hold the stock for healthy returns,” analysts at Religare Broking Ltd reportedly said.