Google to Invest Rs 33,737 Cr for 7.7% Stake in Jio Platforms

Addressing the Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, 15 July, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will be a strategic partner in Jio Platforms.

Under the strategic partnership, Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the Reliance Industries head said at the firm's AGM, adding that the target of capital raise for Jio Platforms is complete with the onboarding of Google.

He also announced that Jio is developing a complete 5G solution from scratch, with trials to be launched as soon as the 5G spectrum is available, reported PTI.