Govt Data for Money? IT Ministry's Data Accessibility Proposal Raises Eyebrows

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) published a document called the draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy on its website on 21 February 2022.

Two provisions, in particular, immediately caught the attention of think tanks and advocacy groups:

One, which suggested that datasets that have undergone value addition or transformation may be "priced appropriately".

Another, which proposed that all data for every government body shall be "open and shareable by default," unless specified otherwise.

After a swift backlash, the policy was quietly updated, presumably on 26 February. Critical provisions have now been rewritten in softer language.

The word 'data', for instance, has been replaced with 'non-personal data' throughout the document, 'privacy' is mentioned more frequently, and the phrase 'high value datasets' has disappeared altogether.

But the document still retains its controversial essence. Here's a breakdown.