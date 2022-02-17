India Might Scrap Data Protection Bill and Introduce Fresh Legislation: Report

India may scrap the current version of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 and introduce a fresh privacy bill to comprehensively address the requirements of the country's changing technology landscape, sources told The Economic Times.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which submitted its report in December 2021 with a new draft bill to Parliament. This bill is seen by some as potentially detrimental to the India's technology and startup ecosystem.

"Since it's a JCP draft Bill, the government can only tweak the clauses to some extent but the provisions cannot be changed completely… A better option is to bring a new Bill altogether which is aligned with the current times," an official told the publication.