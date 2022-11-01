Google Workspace Storage To Increase From 15GB to 1TB: Check Latest Details Here
Google Workspace Storage: Google will increase the free storage on Drive from 15GB to 1TB to help the users.
People have started relying heavily on cloud storage because it is reliable and does not need any external device to store data. The problem arises when cloud storage firms charge a person a hefty fee for storing their data. It is important to note that most firms only provide 5-15 GB of free storage. Google Drive users must have noticed the message "your storage is full" which is quite annoying. This problem of managing storage for Google Workspace Individual accounts will finally end.
It is important to note that Google is raising the current 15GB of free storage to 1TB. It is planning to help users grow their businesses, communicate, and work more efficiently. This upgrade will be implemented soon so Google Workspace Individual accounts can avail benefits of the extra free storage.
Google has also stated that it is evident that users will need more documents, data, and digital assets to manage and store as a firm grows. Google Drive is a lifesaver in this regard.
It is important to note that over 100 different file kinds, including PDFs, CAD files, and photos, can be saved by users in Google Drive. Users can also quickly edit and collaborate on Microsoft Office files without converting them.
Drive has built-in defences against spam, spyware, and ransomware so users do not have to worry about exposing themselves to malware by opening a document. All the data stored in Google Drive by users is safe and secure.
Google Workspace Storage: How To Upgrade
One must note that one does not have to do anything to upgrade their Google storage from 15GB to 1TB. The platform has officially announced that the upgrade will take place automatically for its users.
Google is all set to automatically increase the 15GB to 1TB storage cloud data limit for every Google Workspace account. It is important to note that no changes are required in the current subscription to use 1TB of storage for free.
Currently, Google is providing three monthly plans: 100GB storage for Rs. 130 per month, 200GB storage for Rs. 210 per month, and 2TB storage for Rs. 650 per month. One must take note of these plans if one wants to subscribe to the storage.
