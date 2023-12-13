Google Reveals Top Searched Games of 2023: Hogwarts Legacy at Top; Full List

As the year draws to its end, Google has revealed top searches in different categories like movies, memes, people, places, and more. We have got the list of best games searched by users on Google's search engine. In 2023, many new games were launched on several gaming platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and more.
There is a diversity in online games available for users. In this year, we have seen that users are not restricted to just one genre of games, instead, games from all categories have been searched by the game lovers. A few interesting yet not so expected games have made it to the top 5 of the most searched games list. Let us check out the full list of top searched games in 2023 below.
Top Searched Games of 2023 on Google: Full List
Following is the list of top searched games of 2023 based on the data shared by Google.
Hogwarts Legacy
The Last of Us
Connections
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Starfield
Baldur’s Gate 3
Suika Game
Diablo IV
Atomic Heart
Sons of the Forest
Since Hogwarts Legacy has made it to the top spot, it is clear that people are still not over with the magic of Harry Potter. This game is worth all the hype because in the history of Twitch, this is the most searched single player game with 1.2 million concurrent views. Battlegrounds Mobile India has made it to the top 5, and it is a huge achievement because the game is unavailable outside India. Baldur's Gate 3 - the winner at 'The Game Awards 2023' has not make it to the top 5, which is quite surprising. However, it has been placed at position 6, which is nothing to scoff at.
To check the top searches of Google in other categories, click here.
