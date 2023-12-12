Top Searches On Google 2023: Kiara Advani & Shahrukh's Jawan Top the List

As the year is about to come to an end, we all are taking some time out to look back on our choices decisions, and memories for the year 2023. So, how could we stay behind? We have brought to you the list of most popular searches for the year 2023 under Google's 'See What Was Trending In 2023'. Kiara Advani is the most searched person in 2023 while Jawaan is the most searched movie. Shahid Kapoor's show Farzi is the searched for show in India. Have a look at the complete list of popular searches that might interest you.