Top Searches On Google 2023: Kiara Advani & Shahrukh's Jawan Top the List

Check the list of top 10 popular persons, recipes, questions searched for in 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Lifestyle
1 min read
Top Searches On Google 2023: Kiara Advani & Shahrukh's Jawan Top the List
As the year is about to come to an end, we all are taking some time out to look back on our choices decisions, and memories for the year 2023. So, how could we stay behind? We have brought to you the list of most popular searches for the year 2023 under Google's 'See What Was Trending In 2023'. Kiara Advani is the most searched person in 2023 while Jawaan is the most searched movie. Shahid Kapoor's show Farzi is the searched for show in India. Have a look at the complete list of popular searches that might interest you.

Also Read

Pathaan & Burden of Beauty: Can We Discuss John Abraham In A Shahrukh Khan Film?

Top Searched Person On Google 2023

  1. Kiara Advani

  2. Shubman Gill

  3. Rachin Ravindra

  4. Mohammed Shami

  5. Elvish Yadav

  6. Sidharth Malhotra

  7. Glenn Maxwell

  8. David Beckham

  9. Suryakumar Yadav

  10. Travis Head

Top Searched Questions On Google 2023

How to

  1. How to prevent sun damage for skin and hair with home remedies

  2. How to reach my first 5k followers on YouTube

  3. How to get good at kabaddi

  4. How to improve car mileage

  5. How to become a chess grandmaster

What Is

  1. What is G20

  2. what is UCC

  3. What is Chat GPT

  4. Hamas kya hai (what is hamas)

  5. what is on 28 September 2023

Top 10 Most Searched Movie On Google India

  1. Jawan

  2. Gadar 2

  3. Oppenheimer

  4. Adipurush

  5. Pathaan

  6. The Kerala Story

  7. Jailer

  8. Leo

  9. Tiger 3

  10. Varisu

Top 10 Most Searched Shows On Google India

  1. Farzi

  2. Wednesday

  3. Asur

  4. Rana Naidu

  5. The Last Of Us

  6. Scam 2003

  7. Bigg Boss 17

  8. Guns and Gulaabs

  9. Sex/Life

  10. Taaza Khabar

Most Searched Recipes On Google 202

  1. Mango Pickle recipe

  2. Sex On The Beach recipe

  3. Panchamrit recipe

  4. Hakusai recipe

  5. Dhaniya Panjiri recipe

  6. Karanji recipe

  7. Thiruvathirai Kali recipe

  8. Ugadi Pachadi recipe

  9. Kolukattai recipe

  10. Rava Ladoo recipe

Also Read

Users Searching for Parag Agrawal’s Wife, Salary Is The Most Indian Thing Ever

Topics:  Kiara Advani   Top 10   Jawan movie 

