Google Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

Google Pixel Watch 3 has been recently launched in India on 13 August 2024 at the Made by Google Event along with Google Pixel Series 9. The smartwatch has been revealed in two size options, including 41 mm and 45 mm. It will flaunt a display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The device is equipped will be available in different color variants, including Matte Black Aluminum, Polished Silver Aluminum, Champagne Gold Aluminum, and Matte Hazel Aluminum.
The starting price of Google Pixel Watch 3 in India is Rs 39,990 for 41mm and Rs 43,990 for 45mm. The smartwatch promises 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display feature turned on. Let us read about the Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications, design, and other details below.
Google Pixel Watch 3 Launch Date in India
Google Pixel Watch 3 was launched in India on Tuesday, 13 August 2024.
Google Pixel Watch 3 Price in India
The price of Google Pixel Watch 3 in India is Rs 39,990 for 41mm and Rs 43,990 for 45mm. It comes with a amazing launch offer that adds a year of Google One AI Premium subscription with the Pixel 9 devices. The watch also comes with bank offers of up to Rs 10,000 and 12 months no-cost EMI available with ICICI Bank cards.
Google Pixel Watch 3 Colors Options in India
Google Pixel Watch 3 is available in four color options in India, including Matte Black Aluminum, Polished Silver Aluminum, Champagne Gold Aluminum, and Matte Hazel Aluminum.
Google Pixel Watch 3: Features and Specifications
Google Pixel Watch 3 is powered by Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a new UWB chipset which makes it easier to unlock the phone or find the smartwatch via Google's Find My Device feature, if it is lost.
The smartwatch also has sensors for heart rate monitoring, ECG readings, blood oxygen tracking, skin temperature, and GPS.
The Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two size options; 41mm (1.2-inch display) and 45mm (1.4-inch display). It offers a 2,000 nits of peak brightness which is a major boost from the predecessor that offered 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch has a 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display feature turned on.
Google Pixel Watch 3 allows users to listen to podcasts and music during a morning run with the support of Bluetooth LE Audio.
