Google Pixel Watch 3 Launched in India: Check Features, Specifications & Price

Google Pixel Watch 3 has been recently launched in India on 13 August 2024 at the Made by Google Event along with Google Pixel Series 9. The smartwatch has been revealed in two size options, including 41 mm and 45 mm. It will flaunt a display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The device is equipped will be available in different color variants, including Matte Black Aluminum, Polished Silver Aluminum, Champagne Gold Aluminum, and Matte Hazel Aluminum.

The starting price of Google Pixel Watch 3 in India is Rs 39,990 for 41mm and Rs 43,990 for 45mm. The smartwatch promises 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display feature turned on. Let us read about the Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications, design, and other details below.