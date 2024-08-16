ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 announced in India at a starting price of Rs 22,900.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 were launched in India alongside Pixel 9 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch 3 on 13 August 2024 at the Made by Google event. The second generation Google Pixel Buds Pro arrived as successor to the already available Google Pixel Buds Pro with upgraded specifications and features.

The new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 features a Tensor A1 chip that provides 90 times faster audio processing speeds than the speed of sound, and it offers a wide range of ANC features, including Active Noise Cancelling 2.0, which allows the buds to cancel twice the noise compared to its predecessor. Let us read further details below.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Launch Date in India

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 were launched in India on 13 August 2024.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Features and Specifications

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also features a 11mm driver with a high-frequency chamber, that further enhances the treble, and it offers a new conversation detection feature that uses artificial intelligence to detect when the wearer is speaking, automatically switching to transparency mode once the conversation ends.

The earbuds also feature a clear calling feature that reduces background noise from the person on the other side of the call, thereby improving voice clarity.

With its Tensor A1 chip, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is powered by Google AI, which is used to provide users with enhanced audio processing and Google AI workloads. The chip also supports the new Google Find My Device network, which enables users to locate the precise position of their devices if they lose them.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Price in India

The recently launched Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are priced at Rs 22,900 in India.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Topics:  Google   Google Pixel   Google Pixel Buds 

Published: 
Read More
