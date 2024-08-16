Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also features a 11mm driver with a high-frequency chamber, that further enhances the treble, and it offers a new conversation detection feature that uses artificial intelligence to detect when the wearer is speaking, automatically switching to transparency mode once the conversation ends.

The earbuds also feature a clear calling feature that reduces background noise from the person on the other side of the call, thereby improving voice clarity.

With its Tensor A1 chip, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is powered by Google AI, which is used to provide users with enhanced audio processing and Google AI workloads. The chip also supports the new Google Find My Device network, which enables users to locate the precise position of their devices if they lose them.