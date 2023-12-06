Google Introduces Gmail AI Update To Fight Spam; Know About the 'RETVec' Feature

Since the beginning of this year, Google has been investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI). From introducing its AI chatbot, Bard, to offering Google Search's new AI-powered features, the tech giant is strongly focusing on Artificial Intelligence to benefit users. It is important to note that Google recently unveiled a new AI update for Gmail. The AI update will help users to fight spam. Keep reading till the end to know the latest details about the update for Gmail.
The AI update for Gmail to fight spam is a much-needed feature. This concerns many Gmail users who run out of storage due to spam emails. The Gmail update will help to identify and block spam messages. Users should know all the important announcements about the update if they want to take advantage of it. We have the updates for you.
Here are all the details you should know about the new AI update for Gmail that will help users get rid of spam messages. Know all the details and stay informed about the latest information.
Gmail AI Update: Know Details
According to a report by IANS, Google has recently introduced a powerful upgrade to its spam detection system. The update, known as RETVec (Resilient and Efficient Text Vectorizer), is a major jump forward in text classification technology.
In simpler terms, Google has improved its ability to identify and block tricky spam tactics, like emails containing special characters, emojis, and typos. The company has claimed that this update is one of the "most substantial" in recent years.
RETVec helps to make text classifiers more efficient and robust. Popular platforms like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Play depend on text classification models to identify harmful content.
One feature of RETVec is its architecture which enables it to work conveniently across all languages and characters.
It is important to note that Google has made RETVec an open-source tool, which allows developers to use its capabilities to invent resilient and efficient text classifiers for server-side and on-device applications.
The tech company has also announced that Gmail is already utilising RETVec to improve its defences against malicious emails and spam. To know more about the new feature, make sure you have updated the Gmail app.
