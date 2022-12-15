Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 15 December 2022: Claim Rewards & Gifts
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 December 2022: Players can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 15 December 2022. Everyone should note that the MAX redeem codes are updated on the official website – reward.ff.garena.com at midnight so players can claim them early morning. It is essential to claim the codes soon so one can use them to win free weapons and rewards. The multiplayer battle royale game is extremely popular in India and across the world.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 15 December, are crucial for players who want to win free weapons to defeat their enemies. You have to be a registered player to claim the codes so create your own account if you haven't already. Players can claim weapons and freebies of their choice once they create a registered account.
Players in India should note that the government has banned the downloading of PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire. In the absence of these games, Garena Free Fire MAX has gained massive popularity in the country.
The feature to win free weapons by claiming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes has made the game a favourite among players in India. They patiently wait for the redeem codes to get updated and claim them as soon as possible from the redemption website.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: Thursday, 15 December 2022
Take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for Thursday, 15 December 2022, here:
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU
FFA0-ES11-YL2D
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D
HK9X-P6XT-E2ET
FFPLNZUWMALS
FFMC2SJLKXSB
FFPLOWHANSMA
C23Q2AGP9PH
FFMCLJESSCR7
FFPLFMSJDKEL
F2AYSAH5CCQH
5FBKP6U2A6VD
5XMJPG7RH49R
SARG-886A-V5GR
FFBC-T7P7-N2P2
FFPL-PQXX-ENMS
You can claim any one of the codes from the list to receive free gifts. Remember, only the first few players who are quick can win rewards and weapons.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 15 December: How To Claim
Here are the simple steps registered players should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 15 December 2022:
Go to the Garena Free Fire MAX redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your Free Fire account on the website by entering your registered social media details correctly.
Once you log in, copy and paste any one of the codes into the redemption box.
Tap on submit after cross-checking the code.
Click on the pop-up option that states OK to confirm the redemption process for today.
You will receive a message once the redemption process is successful.
The rewards and weapons will be available in your in-game mail section.
