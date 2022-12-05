ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Weapons on 5 December 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Claim the active codes from reward.ff.garena.com on 5 December

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Weapons on 5 December 2022
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 5 December 2022, are updated on the official redemption website. Registered Free Fire MAX players must visit the redemption website and claim the redemption codes as soon as possible. The website that players should visit to claim the redeem codes is reward.ff.garena.com. It is important to note that the codes can be claimed on a first come first serve basis. Check the latest active codes for Monday.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday will help players to earn rewards, freebies, gifts, characters, unlock weapons, etc. To know more about the advantages of redeeming codes, one has to check the details on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. In India, players can only download and play the Free Fire MAX version because the original version is banned in the country.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to claim free gifts with the help of codes. The redeem codes are a unique mix of alphabets and numbers. One can only use the active codes to win gifts and weapons.

It is important to note that the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight, every day. You have to use the codes if you want to win gifts and weapons.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 December 2022: Complete List

Here are the Garena Free Fire active redeem codes for Monday, 5 December, that the players can claim for twenty-four hours:

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

  • X99TK56XDJ4X

  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

  • B3G7A22TWDR7X

Players can claim any one of the redeem codes from the list if they are interested to win free gifts.

You have to register yourself on the redemption website of the game first to earn Free Fire MAX rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Steps To Claim

Let's take a look at the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes from the redemption website:

  • Go to reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your account on the website by entering your social media credentials such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.

  • Copy and paste any one of the active redeem codes from the list for today into the box on the page.

  • Tap on the submit option to confirm the code.

  • Click on OK to complete the redemption process.

  • The rewards will be present in your mail section once the redemption is successful.

