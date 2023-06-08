ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How to Win Freebies on 8 June

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes today, 8 June 2023: Go to reward.ff.garena.com to find the active codes.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Registered players are advised to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 8 June 2023, from the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. It is important to note that the active codes list is updated recently so all of them can be claimed to win free items. However, you have to be quick because only the first five-hundred players to claim them will win weapons and characters. All players should make sure that they are using the right codes.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 8 June, will be extremely helpful to players who want to claim free items. You can go through the active list and read the rules of the game on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. All registered players have access to unique gifts that they can use while playing.

Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven game that is popular in India. The popularity of this game increased in the absence of PUBG mobile. It is important to note that the adventure game is developed by 111 Dots Studio.

The redeem codes are available to limited players each day. You have to wait for the list to get updated on the redemption site if you miss claiming them today. As per the official rules, only registered players can claim the MAX codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: 8 June 2023

Let's take a proper look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Thursday, 8 June 2023, here:

FEDRFTE5YT78K6Q

FTF3RTGJNDJFGHO

F9QR2D3XRTB7NKL

FO069KFMTYUFE4U

FGRFHSFKURE54TG

F6F5DQ234RH6YM

FGFTKBGU676TKB

FE45G4E5Y8UGHJJ

FI9AQTF2FDRT4EB

FF5GTJE54HNGJR5

F6MNJGY3ER34FVS

FNJFRMI5Y5R6JIK

FYHAQR42ED3CVRF

FTGUYGHFNJFIUYH

FGRV5YBNHF6YHR

F56YT67U6756YHY

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 8 June: Steps to Claim

Here is the step-by-step process all registered players should follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 8 June, online:

  • Visit the official redemption site of the MAX game - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Tap on the redemption link and enter your social media login details carefully.

  • Copy and paste any one of the codes from the list into the text box to win free in-game items.

  • Verify the codes and tap on submit. Now, click on OK to finish the process for Thursday.

  • Go to your in-game mail section to check the free gifts.

