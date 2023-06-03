Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 3 June 2023: How to Win Free Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 3 June 2023, is available on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. For those who do not know, Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the adventure-drive battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. The original version is banned by the Government of India so players in the country can only access the MAX version. The process to claim the active redeem codes is the same so players will not face any problems.

