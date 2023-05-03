ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Gifts on 3 May 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 3 May 2023: Check out the list of active codes on reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Gifts on 3 May 2023
Registered players can start claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May 2023, from the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. The MAX active codes for Wednesday were updated after 12 am. All of them will remain active for the next twelve hours and you can use them to win different useful in-game items. Make sure to have a registered Free Fire account before claiming the codes to win rewards and weapons on Wednesday.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May, are available to registered players only. As per the rules, only the first five-hundred registered players can claim the active codes. Therefore, you must go through the codes and use any one of them soon. Those who will miss the redemption process on Wednesday may come back on Thursday.

The Garena Free Fire MAX multiplayer battle royale game is created by 111 Dots Studio. Players in India do not have access to the original version of Garena Free Fire anymore because the Centre has banned it.

The ones who created their Free Fire accounts earlier can use their old details to log in and claim the active codes. Both the Free Fire games share the same server and redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 3 May 2023: Details and Active List

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are a unique combination of letters and numbers. You have to be extremely careful while entering them into the redemption box. Players will not receive free gifts if they enter the wrong code.

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for Wednesday, 3 May 2023, here:

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FF7MUY4ME6SC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How To Claim on 3 May 2023

Here are the steps registered players should know if they want to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Wednesday, 3 May:

  • Go to reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Tap on the redemption link and enter your login credentials.

  • Claim any one of the active codes by entering it into the redemption box.

  • Tap on submit once you are done.

  • All the rewards and free gifts for Wednesday will be present in your in-game mail section.

