ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Weapons on 29 April

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 29 April 2023: You can claim the active codes from reward.ff.garena.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Weapons on 29 April
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Players are requested to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 29 April 2023, from the redemption website - reward.ff.garena.com. Only registered players can check and claim the active codes to win various in-game items. New players must go through the rules of the multiplayer battle royale game mentioned on the website before playing the game today. The redeem codes help people to claim rewards and weapons of their choice that they can use later.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 29 April 2023, will stay active for the next twelve hours. You should know the correct steps to claim the active codes otherwise the redemption process can be unsuccessful. All the important details are available on reward.ff.garena.com for interested players who want to use the free gifts during their turn.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 28 April: Check Rewards & Gifts Here

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 28 April: Check Rewards & Gifts Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX is an adventure-driven online game that was introduced by 111 Dots Studio. For those who do not know, the original version of the game is Garena Free Fire. However, the Government of India has already banned the downloading of the original game.

It is important to note that the Government has banned Garena Free Fire and PUBG mobile. People can still download Free Fire MAX from the Google PlayStore app and claim the active codes for today. You can use your old registered details to log in to your account.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: 29 April 2023

Here are the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 29 April 2023, for those players looking for them:

FFMAX-V7VH-A6XM

FFMAX-VF5W-MK9D

FFMAX-2Q5R-8WV7

FFMAX-KV7P-5H5W

FFMAX-5ERF-5G8H

Also Read

Wordle 678 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Final Word for 28 April 2023 Here

Wordle 678 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Final Word for 28 April 2023 Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 29 April 2023: How to Claim

Let's take a look at the easy steps that players must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Saturday, 29 April:

  • Visit the site - reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your account by entering your Facebook, Twitter, or other social media details in the given space.

  • Copy and paste one of the MAX codes into the text box.

  • Click on Submit and OK to end the redemption for today.

  • The rewards, weapons, and other gifts will be available in your in-game mail section within a few hours.

Also Read

Wordle 677 Answer Today on 27 April: Hint & Clues To Find Word of the Day

Wordle 677 Answer Today on 27 April: Hint & Clues To Find Word of the Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×