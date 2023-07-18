ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Claim Them on 18 July

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Claim Them on 18 July

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 July 2023: Check reward.ff.garena.com for the active codes today.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Claim Them on 18 July
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes updated list for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, have been updated on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. You can claim the active codes from the website if you are a registered Free Fire MAX player. It is important to note that the codes are available to only registered players and they can claim free in-game items. This exclusive feature has made the online battle royale game popular among millions of players in India.

You must create your registered account soon if you want to use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 July 2023. All registered players must keep their login credentials ready before claiming the codes from the website – reward.ff.garena.com. You can win different items like weapons, freebies, characters, skins, etc, that you can use later.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Steps to Win Free Gifts on 16 July

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Steps to Win Free Gifts on 16 July
ADVERTISEMENT

Both versions of Garena Free Fire are developed by 111 Dots Studio. For those who are unaware, the original Garena Free Fire game has been banned by the Government of India so players have to download the new version, Free Fire MAX.

The upgraded version is more popular because it has better visuals and improved gameplay. Players in India are fond of the upgraded Garena Free Fire MAX game and they wait for the codes to be updated daily.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: List for 18 July 2023

Let's take a look at the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, here:

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 July 2023: Earn Free Gifts & Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 July 2023: Earn Free Gifts & Rewards
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 18 July 2023: Steps To Claim

Here is the step-by-step process all registered players should know before claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 July 2023:

  • Browse through the official redemption website of the Free Fire MAX – reward.ff.garena.com

  • Log in to your registered account by providing your social media details correctly

  • Now, copy and paste any one of the active codes from the list into the text box

  • Tap on submit once you are done

  • Click on the pop-up option that says OK to complete the steps

  • Check your in-game mail section for free gifts and rewards within the next few hours

Also Read

Wordle 757 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Final Answer for 16 July

Wordle 757 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Final Answer for 16 July

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×