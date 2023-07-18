Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Claim Them on 18 July

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes updated list for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, have been updated on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. You can claim the active codes from the website if you are a registered Free Fire MAX player. It is important to note that the codes are available to only registered players and they can claim free in-game items. This exclusive feature has made the online battle royale game popular among millions of players in India.

You must create your registered account soon if you want to use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 July 2023. All registered players must keep their login credentials ready before claiming the codes from the website – reward.ff.garena.com. You can win different items like weapons, freebies, characters, skins, etc, that you can use later.