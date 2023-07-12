Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on 12 July 2023: Earn Free Rewards & Weapons

ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Max codes for Wednesday, 12 July 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Wednesday, 12 July 2023 are now available on the official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. These codes are 12 digit alphanumeric consisting of capital letters and numbers. Redeeming Garena Free Fire Max codes help users to win different free in-game items like weapons, diamonds, skins, characters, and more.

Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the aforementioned rewards page. These codes can be only used once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to earn freebies.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Find out the list of active Garena FF Max codes for today below.

  • MSJX8VM25B95

  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK

  • FF7MUY4ME6S

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF1164XNJZ2V

  • GI8UYHVGBDNJRL5

  • GKUJLONIBUVYX5R

  • GGA4QFDCV2BNJIR

  • G5TGUYHGVCNXDMK

  • GIR56HYBNMHBI8U

Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes and Win Rewards

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

