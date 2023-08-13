The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 13 August 2023, are available online on the official redemption website for all registered players. To claim the active codes for today, you have to visit the official site - reward.ff.garena.com and enter your details in the given space. Please note that the redeem codes are very important because they help you to win free items, rewards, weapons, characters, skins, stickers, etc, that you can use later on.

As per the rules decided by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 13 August 2023, can be claimed by registered players only. You can read the rules of the game and check the list of active codes on the site - reward.ff.garena.com. All players should know the rules.