Garena Free Fire Max is the most played battle royale game in the country, Garena Free Fire Max is the better and advanced version of Garena Free Fire. After Garena Free Fire was restricted in India, Garena Free Fire MAX became extremely popular in the country.
The codes consist of 12 characters, alphabets and numbers that are used as redemption codes for the Garena Free Fire MAX game. They are updated on the official redemption website at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be used to win various free prizes, such as character skins, weapons, and other stuff.
Players should remember that each code can only be used once. No freebies can be won with expired or invalid codes. All codes have a 12 to 18 hour expiration window.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 10 August 2023
FF9MJ31CXKRG
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF11WFNPP956
MQJWNBVHYAQM
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
MSJX8VM25B95
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FFICDCTSL5FT
PACJJTUA29UU
FFBCLQ6S7W25
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLUED93XRT
R9UVPEYJOXZX
TFF9VNU6UD9J
HAYATOAVU76V
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Rewards
Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.
Enter the credentials for any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
You can copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Click on the submit option and then confirm.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your mailbox from where you can use them as per your wish.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)