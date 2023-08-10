ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 10 August 2023: Claim Codes & Win Freebies

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 10 August 2023: Claim Codes & Win Freebies

The list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 10 August is listed below.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 10 August 2023: Claim Codes & Win Freebies
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Garena Free Fire Max is the most played battle royale game in the country, Garena Free Fire Max is the better and advanced version of Garena Free Fire. After Garena Free Fire was restricted in India, Garena Free Fire MAX became extremely popular in the country.

The codes consist of 12 characters, alphabets and numbers that are used as redemption codes for the Garena Free Fire MAX game. They are updated on the official redemption website at reward.ff.garena.com. These codes can be used to win various free prizes, such as character skins, weapons, and other stuff.

Players should remember that each code can only be used once. No freebies can be won with expired or invalid codes. All codes have a 12 to 18 hour expiration window.

Also Read

Wordle 781 Answer for 9 August 2023: Hints and Clues To Find Word of the Day

Wordle 781 Answer for 9 August 2023: Hints and Clues To Find Word of the Day
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Thursday, 10 August 2023

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • XUW3FNK7AV8N

  • FF11NJN5YS3E

  • FF11WFNPP956

  • MQJWNBVHYAQM

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

  • W4GPFVK2MR2C

  • WCMERVCMUSZ9

  • MSJX8VM25B95

  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK

  • FF7MUY4ME6S

  • SARG886AV5GR

  • FF1164XNJZ2V

  • FFICDCTSL5FT

  • PACJJTUA29UU

  • FFBCLQ6S7W25

  • TJ57OSSDN5AP

  • FFPLUED93XRT

  • R9UVPEYJOXZX

  • TFF9VNU6UD9J

  • HAYATOAVU76V

  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes To Win Rewards

  • Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Enter the credentials for any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • You can copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Click on the submit option and then confirm.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your mailbox from where you can use them as per your wish.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 60 for 9 August 2023: Prize Money & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 60 for 9 August 2023: Prize Money & Winners

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×