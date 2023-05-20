Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How To Win Bundles on 20 May 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX updated redeem codes list for today, Saturday, 20 May 2023, is available on the official redemption site - reward.ff.garena.com. Players who were eagerly waiting for the codes to be updated can go and claim them from the website soon. It is important to remember that the codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis so the first five-hundred players to claim them can win rewards. Players have to follow these rules to win free gifts.

The Garena Free Fire MAX updated redeem codes for Saturday, 20 May 2023, will remain active for twelve hours so you must claim them soon if you want free rewards today. Registered players wait for the active codes to get updated because they want free in-game items. This feature has made the multiplayer battle royale game too popular.