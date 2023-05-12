ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Know How To Win Rewards on 12 May

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 12 May 2023:

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
i

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 12 May 2023, is updated on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com. Players are requested to take a look at the active codes and claim any one of them from the website. They can win exclusive rewards, weapons, gifts, diamonds, characters, etc, of their choice and use them during their turn in the game. Registered players patiently wait for the codes to get updated daily because they want gifts.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 12 May, will be available for a limited period on the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. Players should try claiming them soon if they want weapons and rewards. It is important to note that players with free accounts cannot use the redemption codes. Only registered players have this benefit.

The Government of India has banned Garena Free Fire and PUBG mobile in India. The Free Fire MAX version is available and players are using it to redeem the codes. You can enter your old account details to claim the codes because both versions have the same server.

In the absence of PUBG mobile, Garena Free Fire MAX has gained tremendous attention among gamers in India. The exclusive benefits have added to the popularity. You should download the game and create your account to claim the codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: 12 May 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes for Friday, 12 May 2023, here:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 12 May: Steps To Claim

Here are the steps all registered players should follow if they want to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 12 May, online:

  • First, browse through the official redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Now, tap on the redemption link and provide your social media details.

  • Use any one of the active codes for today by entering it into the redemption box.

  • Tap on submit to finish the process.

  • Click on the pop-up option that says OK on your screen.

  • You should go to your in-game mail section to check the rewards and weapons.

More News