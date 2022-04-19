‘Their Salary Will Be $0 if My Bid Succeeds’: Elon Musk Targets Twitter Board

Last week, Musk had offered to buy out the company for $43 billion. Musk is the company's second-biggest shareholder, owning a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company.

During a TED conference on Thursday, 14 April, Musk, who has been critical of Twitter's policies, said that his proposed acquisition of Twitter is not about money but free speech and "the future of civilisation".

He had also asked his 80 million followers on Twitter if "taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board".