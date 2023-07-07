'Misappropriation of Trade Secrets': Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads

Twitter has allegedly threatened Meta with a lawsuit following the latter's successful launch of the platform Threads, which is being seen as the greatest challenger so far to the Elon Musk-owned micro-blogging website.

Threads, which was launched by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 6 July, has already gained over 30 million subscribers.

Musk's lawyer is said to have written a letter to Zuckerberg, accusing him of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property," according to news outlet Semafor.

Twitter also accused Meta of hiring several of its former employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information".