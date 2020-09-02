Has the Anti-China Sentiment Derailed Smartphone Makers’ Goals?

A majority of the Indian smartphone users today are using Chinese smartphones which, as of June 2020, was at 72 percent. But that figure three months ago stood at 81 percent, as per a Counterpoint Research report.

There has been a year-on-year (YoY) drop in the shipments of Chinese smartphones in one of the largest smartphone markets in the world and that’s not a good sign for brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme among others.

Is this drop a need for worry for Chinese brands and how are non-Chinese counterparts making the most of what’s transpiring in the Indian smartphone market? Let’s dig deeper.