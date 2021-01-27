China Opposes India’s Move To Retain Ban on 59 Apps Like TikTok

Since many Chinese apps have been suspected of harvesting the data of users and feed to Chinese intelligence agencies, this move by the Indian government looks to be in line to avoid the same.

The Ministry of Information Technology also added that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," it added.

According to the government, this move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

"This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said the ministry.

This moves comes amid the standoff between the two countries in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, which began in May 2020 and has not yet found a resolution, with 50,000 troops deployed on each side, facing steep winter weather.