Russia Restricts Twitter, Facebook Amid Protests Against Invasion of Ukraine

With massive protests erupting in Russia, against the country’s decision to invade Ukraine, Russia restricted Twitter in the country on Saturday, 26 February, according to data forensics from internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

In a tweet, Twitter's public policy team said, "We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible... We believe people should have free and open access to the Internet, which is particularly important during times of crisis."