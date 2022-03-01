France Says Putin Willing To Stop Attacking Civilians, Russian Convoy Nears Kyiv
Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here.
As Russia's war on Ukraine continues for a sixth day on Tuesday, 1 March, satellite images indicate that a 40 miles-long (64 km) Russian military convoy is approaching capital city Kyiv from the north.
Amid the fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday signed an official request to join the European Union under a special procedure.
Air strikes and bombings are being reported from across the country, while the city of Kharkiv, which saw frequent shelling on Monday, recorded nine casualties. Following the bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes, and helicopters.
A total of 406 civilian deaths were recorded in Ukraine until 27 February night, the United Nations said on Monday
Talks held at the Belarus border between officials from Russia and Ukraine reportedly ended with the agreement to continue negotiations
The UN General Assembly held an Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine crisis on Monday, urging all parties for an immediate ceasefire
India's 1st Consignment of Relief Supplies to Ukraine To Be Despatched Today
India's first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine "to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders" will be despatched on Tuesday, as per the prime minister's office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has chaired a high level meeting to review the evacuation efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Four Union Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia, are being sent to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as India's envoys to oversee the evacuation process.
Evacuations Flights Leave Budapest & Bucharest With Over 400 Indian Nationals
The eighth and ninth flights of the Operation Ganga, under which Indian nationals are being evacuated from war-ridden Ukraine, have departed from Budapest and Bucharest to Delhi.
'If Ukraine Doesn't Survive, UN Doesn't Survive': Ukrainian Ambassador at UNGA
The Ukrainian representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya said at the UN General Assembly session on Monday: "If Ukraine does not survive, United Nations does not survive. Have no illusions. Now we can save Ukraine, we can save UN, save democracy and defend the values we believe in."
Remarking that for the first time since the UN was established, a full-fledged war was unfolding in the centre of Europe, he said, "Now it is time to act, time to help Ukraine, that is paying the ultimate price for freedom and security for itself and of the world."
'Call for Immediate End to Violence': India at UNGA Session
At the Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held on Monday, 28 February, India called for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities in Ukraine.
"India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti said.
Tirumurti further said that the evacuation of Indian nationals, especially students, stuck in Ukraine, remains the nation's top priority.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.