Byju's Sacks Hundreds of Employees, Defers Payment for $1 Billion Akash Deal

Indian edtech company Byju's has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees from its subsidiary companies Toppr and WhiteHat Jr. There are also reports of the company delaying payments for its $1 billion acquisition of Aakash Educational Services.

There have been conflicting reports regarding the number of employees laid off. A Moneycontrol report stated that around 1500 employees were fired from Toppr and WhiteHat Jr, and a further 1000 employees from Byju's core operations team. IANS places the total figure at around 600.

"We strongly deny the misinformation presented by Moneycontrol," Byju's said in a statement, adding that fewer than 500 people had been laid off.

Toppr, an online learning platform, was acquired by Byju's in 2021 for $150 million and WhiteHat Jr, a platform focused on teaching coding to children, was acquired by in 2020 for $300 million. 800 employees quit the latter when asked to work from office.