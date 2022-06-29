Report States BYJU’S Fired 2,500 Employees To Cut Costs, Company Denies

Educational technology company BYJU'S has fired around 2,500 employees as it seeks to cut costs amid decreasing demand for educational technology applications, a report stated.

However, the report has been denied by the company as "misinformation."

The report states that on 27 and 28 June, BYJU'S fired more than 1,500 employees from companies that it acquired over the last two years, namely Toppr and WhiteHat Jr. On 29 June, it laid off more than 1,000 of its own employees from its sales, marketing, operations, content, and designing teams.