Budget 2020: Mobile Manufacturing & Electronics to Get a Boost

India’s Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman announced a push for the manufacturing of mobile phones, semiconductors, and electronics under the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21, on Saturday, 1 February.

Details of the same haven’t been disclosed yet. However, this announcement is a good sign for companies looking to invest in India.

The finance minister added that 5,500 Wi-Fi facilities have been set up at many railways stations this year.