BSNL Prepaid Plans Starting From Rs 50, Cheaper Than Jio: Check Validity
BSNL Prepaid Plans: Here are all the plans starting from Rs 50.
The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, BSNL is constantly working towards bringing new and attractive plans.
The telecom company strives to reduce the dominance of other popular companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone in India.
The BSNL plans are becoming much cheaper compared to the plans offered by the private operators. BSNL users can avail plans at cheaper rates and the benefits are on top.
While Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are increasing the prices of the plans, BSNL is finding ways to reduce the price. The company is offering the users cheap talktime plans with longer validity.
This is why users are preferring to switch to BSNL. The BSNL prepaid plans are priced between Rs 50 to Rs 250.
The plans have longer validity, internet benefits and other features that favour the users.
Here are certain BSNL plans under Rs 250 that everybody should know of:
BSNL Rs 49 Plan
The BSNL plan at Rs 49 offers the users free voice calls of 100 minutes. The plan also includes 2GB of data for 24 days.
BSNL's STV_99 pack provides unlimited voice calls at Rs 99. This plan has a validity of 22 days. The voice_135 pack allows voice calls of 1440 minutes and is valid for 24 days for Rs 135.
BSNL 118 and 147 Plans
BSNL's STV_118 plan includes data offer as well. It is priced at Rs 118 and offers 0.5 GB of data per day. This plan also allows unlimited voice calls for 26 days.
The BSNL STV_147 pack provides a total of 10 GB of data. It also provides unlimited voice calls and access to BSNL tunes.
This BSNL pack has a validity period of 30 days and is priced at a reasonable rate of Rs 147.
BSNL 185 and 187 Plans
The BSNL plan that is priced at Rs 185 allows unlimited voice calls for 28 days.
This pack also offers 1 GB of data and 100 SMS per day to the users for 28 days. It also offers BSNL tunes.
The Voice_187 pack provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day to the users for a validity period of 28 days. It also offers 2GB of data per day to the users and is priced at Rs 187.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.