Hermit: The Pegasus-like Spyware That Governments Are Using To Snoop on Citizens

Researchers at cybersecurity company Lookout have found that the governments of Italy, Syria and – most recently – Kazakhstan may have been using a previously unknown spyware to snoop on citizens.

It's no secret that governments across the world use surveillance software to spy on their own citizens, members of opposition, vocal critics, and other persons of interest.

In 2021, the infamous Pegasus spyware was found to have infiltrated the phones of 1,400 individuals globally, including human rights activists, lawyers and activists in India. Meanwhile, Candiru spyware has been used by government bodies in Spain, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

Hermit, however, appears to be more capable (and therefore dangerous) than its predecessors. Here's all you need to know.