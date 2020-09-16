Apple Watch & iPad Updates Launched at Main Event, No New iPhone 

It’s almost every year that Apple launches a new iPhone in the month of Septemeber however things were lowkey at this year’s Apple virtual event where the company showcased a new Apple Watch and a new, more powerful, iPad Air.

Along with that, Apple officially launched its Apple One subscriptions that bundle multiple Apple services into one package.

It’s rumoured that the new iPhone/iPhones will be launched next month.

So, here’s a look at all that was launched at Apple’s main event.