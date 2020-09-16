Apple Watch & iPad Updates Launched at Main Event, No New iPhone
The new iPad Air uses the most powerful Apple processor the company has said.
It’s almost every year that Apple launches a new iPhone in the month of Septemeber however things were lowkey at this year’s Apple virtual event where the company showcased a new Apple Watch and a new, more powerful, iPad Air.
Along with that, Apple officially launched its Apple One subscriptions that bundle multiple Apple services into one package.
It’s rumoured that the new iPhone/iPhones will be launched next month.
So, here’s a look at all that was launched at Apple’s main event.
Apple Event 2020 Key Announcements
- New Apple Watch Series 6 launched
- New iPad 8th Gen, iPad Air launched
- Apple One subscription introduced
Apple Watch Series 6
The Apple Watch Series 6 has been launched in multiple variants and now adds a Blood Oxygen sensor which can detect your blood oxygen level in 15 seconds using both red and infrared light.
It retains the same overall design that was introduced with the Apple Watch Series 4. The new Apple Watch is touted to offer better sleep tracking features and will be available in stainless steel and silver chrome models.
Apple has also launched a “Solo Loop” edition where the strap of the watch is made from one piece of silicone that’s adjustable and waterproof. The company also released a new leather strap.
Alongside the Series 6, Apple also announced a cheaper Watch SE which comes with a bigger display. The company also announced a new feature for the Apple Watch series called Fitness Plus.
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 49,900. The cheaper version called Watch SE begins from Rs 29,990 in India.
New iPad Air
Apple also showcased the all-new iPad Air with industry-first A14 bionic chip that starts from $599 globally.
In terms of the design, it looks similar to the iPad Pro. The bezels are thinner and the Touch ID on the new iPad has been moved to the power button. The company says that this is the smallest Touch ID ever.
The new iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, which is Apple’s first 5-nanometer processor.
It also gets USB type-c for faster data transfers with support for WiFi 6.
The company has launched the new iPad 8th generation at Rs 29,990 and also updated its other generation of iPads which will all be launched with the latest iPadOS.
Apple One
This is Apple’s way of making sure that more users in the Apple ecosystem get to experience all of its services via a bundle subscription.
Apple one combines the company’s top services like iCloud, AppleTV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+ into a single subscription pack.
Subscription plans for Apple One will start at Rs 195 in India.
