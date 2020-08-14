Apple May Bundle Subscription Services to Save You Some Money 

This strategy in the pipeline may be to attract users who have not tried other Apple services and have just stuck with one or two to save up on the extra cost. By combining multiple services Apple is addressing that issue.

With most packages, you can expect savings of $2(Rs 150 approx) to $5(Rs 375 approx).

The services business for Apple is a huge industry with turnover amounting to as much as $50 billion in a year alongside sales from hardware that include the iPhone, MacBook, iPad and other Apple devices.

Since Apple offers a variety of products, we might see it offering its Apple One plan in multiple tier options. The more premium Apple One plan may get you more iCloud storage and access to exclusive Apple TV+ content.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says there could be at least five tiers with the most affordable being a combo of Apple Music and Apple TV+.