Apple May Bundle Subscription Services to Save You Some Money
Apple could offer the Apple One plans to help users save up to Rs 375 on premium plans.
Apple is reportedly working on a bundle subscription plan to offer to its users which could substantially bring the cost down.
According to a Bloomberg report, the bundle plan could be a combination of multiple Apple services like Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and even the iCloud storage bundled into one plan and made available at a discounted price.
The plan is reportedly being called Apple One and could be rolled out in the coming weeks along with the launch of the new iPhones.
This strategy in the pipeline may be to attract users who have not tried other Apple services and have just stuck with one or two to save up on the extra cost. By combining multiple services Apple is addressing that issue.
With most packages, you can expect savings of $2(Rs 150 approx) to $5(Rs 375 approx).
The services business for Apple is a huge industry with turnover amounting to as much as $50 billion in a year alongside sales from hardware that include the iPhone, MacBook, iPad and other Apple devices.
Since Apple offers a variety of products, we might see it offering its Apple One plan in multiple tier options. The more premium Apple One plan may get you more iCloud storage and access to exclusive Apple TV+ content.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says there could be at least five tiers with the most affordable being a combo of Apple Music and Apple TV+.
The report also says that the plans would be introduced in such a way that even a family sharing devices in an Apple ecosystem would be able to take advantage of the Apple One plans.
Amazon has a similar offering for its users called Amazon Prime where it bundles its video and music streaming service with express delivery. The Apple One subscription acts as a direct competitor to Amazon Prime.
There are still some constraints that Apple will have to find a solution for. Like the fact that not all of its services are available globally — for instance, Apple News+ isn’t available in India.
It is also not clear whether Apple will offer the Apple One plans to people who are using Apple services on Android devices.
Considering that Apple has been aggressive with its Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription plans in India — Rs 99 and Rs 149 per month respectively — we can expect the same logic of pricing for the upcoming Apple One subscriptions.
