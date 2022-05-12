A List of FIFA Covers From 1993-2021, as EA Sports Ends the Video Game Series

After a three-decade-long tie-up, Electronic Arts has announced that it will no longer release games under the FIFA banner.

The immensely popular series will instead be replaced by a successor, called EA Sports FC. In a blog post, EA said that it will release one last title in the series, FIFA 23, before making the switch.

FIFA, meanwhile, has plans to launch its own football games – developed with third-party studios and publishers – to compete with EA's offerings.

EA made the very first FIFA game in 1993, and has since released titles on a yearly basis. Here's the journey of the iconic video game series, in covers.

