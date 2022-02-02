After Microsoft Deal, Sony Acquires Gaming Legend Bungie for $3.6 Billion
Bungie will "continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games," its CEO said.
Japanese giant Sony is acquiring Bungie, the developer of Destiny and the original creator of the hugely popular Halo franchise, for $3.6 billion.
The news came shortly after Microsoft's announcement to acquire Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. More on that deal here.
Bungie will "continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games," its CEO Pete Parsons said in a statement late on Monday.
Halo, Destiny: A History of Hits
Halo was one of Microsoft Xbox's flagship franchises, but after a few sequels, Bungie spun out into an independent company. In 2013, the studio launched the game Destiny which became a huge hit.
"I've been a fan of Bungie for many years. I have admired and enjoyed the games that they create, and have great respect for their skill in building worlds that gamers want to explore again and again."Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.
"We will be ready to welcome and support Bungie as they continue to grow, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this incredible team," Hulst added.
Parsons said that in Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), "We have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart."
"Since taking flight in 1991, Bungie has always charted the future with our own star map; a path that is driven by our people and for our community," he added.
Bungie is currently hiring across all disciplines for Destiny 2 and for all new worlds beyond.
(Published in arrangement with IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.