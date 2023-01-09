Republic Day 2023: How To Book Online Tickets To Watch Grand Parade on 26 Jan

India celebrates Republic Day on 26 January every year and the preparations have already begun to celebrate the national festival in the country.

Various events are organised on this day. To make it easier for the public to be a part of the celebration, the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal to send e-invitations to dignitaries/guests, and the general public can buy tickets online to witness the Republic Day events.

The public can book tickets for various events on Independence Day and Republic Day on the official portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. People from all across India come to witness the grandeur of the parade at the national capital's Kartavya Path. Know how can you book online tickets to witness the parade.