Elaborating more on the concept, cryptocurrency exchange WazirX co-founder Siddharth Menon said that blockchains have aided the evolution of currency and enable digital transactions.

“Before the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) era started, banks were used to handling only cash. During the UPI era, we were in Version-1, wherein if there is a bank-to-bank transaction, there was one entity keeping track of all the transactions going on between each other,” explains Menon.

UPI is an instant payment system, which was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile app (such as Google Pay or Paytm) and allows instant transfer of money between bank accounts as well as merchant payments.

The maximum money one can transfer through one transaction is Rs one lakh. The NCPI is governed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



Menon says that with evolving technology and introduction of the open blockchain – a ledger of transactions where anyone can join the network and publish a transaction – it is possible to have a singular ledger which can maintain balance across every bank.



He says that it is the medium of currency which is undergoing an evolution – from database change to digital transfers.